Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall while the plains were lashed by rains, officials said on Thursday.

The higher reaches of Kashmir, including the tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg received fresh snowfall during the night, the officials said.

They said Gurez and other areas in the higher reaches of Bandipora, Ganderbal and Anantnag district also received fresh snowfall.

The upper areas of Srinagar along the Zabarwan Range received light snowfall, the officials added.

The Srinagar city and other plain areas of the valley were lashed by intermittent rains throughout the night, the officials said.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather till March 20.

From March 22-24, fresh spells of rain/snow are likely at many places in Jammu and Kashmir.