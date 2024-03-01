Fresh snowfall in parts of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall occurred in parts of Kashmir while rains lashed many areas in the plains, officials said on Friday. Few areas in the higher reaches of the valley, including tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Tangmarg, and Doodhpathri received fresh overnight snowfall on Friday, the officials said.

The plains of the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by rains, they added.

The meteorological department said widespread moderate rain or snow is expected over most places of the UT till March 3 with peak activity on March 1 night to March 2 night. Few places may experience heavy to very heavy snow particularly over higher reaches of north, central and south Kashmi