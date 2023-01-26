Fresh snowfall in HP, 265 roads blocked

A fresh spell of snowfall in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Shimla and Kullu districts led to 265 roads getting blocked while several other parts of the state were lashed by heavy rains on Wednesday.

Minimum temperatures in the state rose by three to five notches. Keylong was the coldest at night, recording a low of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius.

The local meteorological office has predicted a wet spell in the region till January 30 as another western disturbance would affect the region from Friday night.

Of the roads blocked, 139 roads were in Lahaul and Spiti, 92 in Chamba, 13 in Shimla and Kullu each, three in Mandi, and two in Kangra district. These include National Highway 3 near Rohtang Pass, National Highway 305 near Jalori Pass and National Highway 505 from Gramphu to Lossar.

Gondla received 50.5 cm of snow followed by Salooni 46 cm, Kukumseri 32 cm, Bharmaur 30 cm, Keylong 23 cm, Hansa 20 cm, Kothi 10 cm, Khadrala and Sangla 8 cm each, Kalpa and Shillaroo 5 cm each, Chopal, Narkanda and Pooh 3 cm each and Kufri 1 cm.

Nagrota Suriyan was the wettest place in the state, receiving 90 mm of rain, followed by Chamba 73 mm, Guler 69 mm, Dharamshala 68 mm, Gulyani 60 mm, Una 50 mm, Palampur 40 mm and Hamirpur 28 mm.

With another wet spell predicted till the end of this month, farmers in Mandi district have been advised to take precautions against waterlogging.

Meanwhile, fresh snowfall in most places of Kashmir brought down visibility to 500 metres, affecting air traffic to and from the Valley on Wednesday.

Light to moderate snowfall was recorded at most places of Kashmir while the higher reaches witnessed heavy snowfall. The weather department has predicted that the intensity of precipitation will decrease as the day progresses.

All flights at the Srinagar airport were delayed. Although snow accumulation was not much at the airport, low visibility — which was down to 500 metres — affected flight operations, officials said.

The flight operations will start once the visibility improves to at least 1,000 metres, they added.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures improved across the Valley.

The mercury in Srinagar settled at a low of zero degree Celsius — up from minus 2.3 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway to the Kashmir Valley, registered a low of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

According to the traffic department, there were some incidents of shooting stones amid rains at some places along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, but the traffic was through.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 0.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 0.6 degrees Celsius.

In Gulmarg, the minimum temperature was minus 4.6 degrees Celsius up from minus 9.5 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, up six notches