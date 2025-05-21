Fresh law graduates can’t appear in judicial services exam: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday barred fresh law graduates from appearing in entry level judicial services examination, fixing a minimum three-year law practice criteria.

The top court also increased from 10 to 25 per cent the quota reserved for Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) for promotion to higher judicial service or the cadre of district judge.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Augustine George Masih and K Vinod Chandran analysed the procedures related to filling of vacancies in higher judicial services and said raising the LDCE quota would have “no adverse impact on the administration of justice”.

While 25 per cent posts in higher judiciary are filled by direct recruitment from the bar, 50 per cent of the total posts are filled by promotion on the basis of principle of merit-cum-seniority.

In the LDCE, the merit is the only criteria and judicial officers can become ADJs by clearing this irrespective of their experience or the seniority.

“All high courts and the state governments in the country shall amend the relevant service rules to the effect that the quota of reservation for LDCE for promotion from the cadre of civil judge (senior division) to the higher judicial service is increased to 25%,” the bench said.

The bench added, “Needless to state that all such recruitment processes which have been kept in abeyance, in view of the pendency of the present proceedings, shall proceed in accordance with the rules which were applicable on the date of advertisement/notification.”

The verdict came on a plea filed by the All India Judges Association.