Fresh guidelines issued on SIR hearings

new delhi: After Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien moved the Supreme Court over what he has termed questionable procedural practices by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal on Thursday issued a series of memoranda granting exemptions from personal appearance in SIR hearings for several categories of electors flagged under “unmapped” and “logical discrepancy” cases.

The directives, addressed to all District Election Officers in the state, aim to provide procedural relief to electors who are temporarily unable to attend hearings in person. The CEO’s office stated that electors who are outside West Bengal for higher education, hospitalisation or private sector will no longer be required to appear personally for SIR hearings. In such cases, a family member may attend on the elector’s behalf, subject to submission of proof of relationship and the admissible documents notified by the ECI in October 2025. The procedure applicable to personal appearance cases will continue to apply.

In a separate order, similar exemptions have been extended to electors residing abroad for purposes including studies, official engagements, medical treatment or other reasons. These electors may authorise a family member to appear before the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant EROs with the prescribed documentary proof instead of physical presence.

Another memorandum issued the same day grants exemption from personal appearance to government employees, armed forces and paramilitary forces, as well as public sector undertaking employees posted outside the state. Family members of such electors have been permitted to attend hearings and submit the requisite documents on their behalf. All three communications direct immediate circulation of the instructions among EROs, Assistant EROs, and Micro Observers to ensure compliance across the state.

The developments come amid heightened political scrutiny of the SIR. While opposition has alleged procedural opacity, the ECI has maintained that the revision exercise is being conducted strictly.