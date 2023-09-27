Fresh clash along Assam-Meghalaya interstate border, one injured

One person was injured in a clash at a disputed area along the Assam-Meghalaya interstate border as locals from both sides used bows and arrows and catapults to attack each other, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the disputed place along the boundary between the Lapangap village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district and the Tapat area under the Hamren subdivision of West Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

A person from Karbi Anglong district was injured, while no one from the Meghalaya side was seriously hurt in the incident, officials said.

The situation was brought under control after police teams from both states visited the spot and placated the locals.

The situation remained calm but tense on Wednesday morning as a fresh clash between the villagers from both sides was reported, an official from Meghalaya said.

Some huts belonging to Khasi farmers in Lapangap were also burnt down, escalating tension in the area, a senior official of West Jaintia Hills district said.

At least six people, including five Meghalaya residents and a forest guard from Assam, were killed in a firing incident in Mukroh along a disputed section of the Assam-Meghalaya interstate boundary on November 22.

Official talks to reorganise the interstate border between two neighbouring states are at an advanced stage with chief ministers of two states.