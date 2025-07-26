Frequent disruptions in Parliament harm Opposition more than government: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said that frequent disruptions in the House hurt the Opposition more, as they lose the crucial opportunity to hold the government accountable.

The remarks came after the first week of the ongoing monsoon session was largely washed out due to repeated protests by Opposition MPs.

Speaking at the Sansad Ratna Awards event organised by Prime Point Foundation, Rijiju recalled how bureaucrats sometimes express relief when Parliament is adjourned.

"Let me tell you, officers are relieved when Parliament doesn't function because they escape the grilling. The government can be held accountable in Parliament. When the House runs, ministers face tough questions. When it adjourns within minutes, those questions don't even get raised. Opposition loses more than the government when Parliament is disrupted," he said.

"Those who stall the House think they are damaging the government, but in truth, they are weakening their own role in a democracy," Rijiju added.

Reinforcing the importance of parliamentary accountability, the minister said, "In any democracy, the government must answer to the people through Parliament. That is why allowing the House to run is essential for a functioning democracy."

Reflecting on his journey in Parliament, Rijiju said he never considered Opposition MPs as adversaries.

"We are all colleagues. Before 2014, most of my parliamentary career has been on the Opposition benches. Political rivalries may exist, but there is no enmity," he said.

Drawing from a quote by Winston Churchill, Rijiju said, "A new MP once asked Churchill about the people sitting across the aisle, and he said they were political opponents. But when asked about those sitting on his side, he said they were our political enemies. That is politics, but we are not enemies."

Rijiju also said there is undue burden on Indian legislators compared to their counterparts in developed countries. "There, one MP represents approximately 66,000 people. Here, it is over 20 lakh. They are not asked to fix drains or get someone out of jail. But our MPs deal with personal grievances, infrastructure and law enforcement issues and are still expected to perform in the House," he said. "Despite all this, they are often criticised. Every elected MP deserves respect, it is not an easy job."

Recalling his own early experiences, Rijiju shared a humorous but telling anecdote.

"The first time I met Speaker Somnath Chatterjee, I had gone to request a room for MPs who smoke. He scolded me, saying, 'This is your first meeting with the Speaker and this is what you've come for?' I got a good scolding that day and learned I should approach such offices with more purpose."

He also reflected on how senior leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani set examples of decorum. "Back then, we would think twice before speaking because stalwarts were listening. Now disruptions begin on day one. Maybe social media has changed the game."

Calling for more constructive media reporting, Rijiju said, "Earlier, journalists would arrive at 9 am and cover parliamentary debates till night. Good speeches got coverage. Today, headlines go to who created the most ruckus. I remember Sharad Pawar once presented an excellent agriculture policy, but the next day not a single paper mentioned it. So now, MPs chase headlines because good work is neither reported nor recognised."

"Negative news drives TRPs, not constructive action. It is a vicious cycle -- both the MPs and the media are trapped in it," he said.

Rijiju congratulated all the recipients of this year's Sansad Ratna Awards, including Supriya Sule, Bhartruhari Mahtab, N K Premachandran, and Shrirang Appa Barne, who received special jury awards for consistent performance in the 16th, 17th, and the current Lok Sabha.

"Whenever any parliamentarian is recognised for good work, we should all celebrate together, cutting across party lines," Rijiju said.

National Commission for Backward Classes Chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir took a swipe at the Opposition, saying, "Those who claim to be followers of Babasaheb Ambedkar bring disrepute to the country by speaking against it abroad".