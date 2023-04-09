Freight unloading of NFR registers 6.71% increase

Maligaon: Freight unloading over Northeast Frontier Railway is continuously registering a steady growth. During financial year 2022-23, 14,680 freight carrying rakes were unloaded. This is an increase of 6.71 per cent in comparison to the financial year 2021-22.

NFR has transported goods like FCI rice, sugar, salt, edible oil, food grains, fertilizer, cement, coal, fruits-vegetables, auto, tank, container and other items during the month and unloaded them in different goods sheds within its

jurisdiction.