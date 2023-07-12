Freight loading performance maintains steady progress in NF Railway

MALIGAON: India Northeast Frontier Railway, in a constantly progressing phase in freight loading, has loaded 0.735 million tonnes (MT) during the month of June, 2023, and that adds the total count to 2.579 million tonnes of freight loading upto June, 2023 of the current financial year 2023-24.

During the month of June, 2023, food grain loading has increased by 7.7 % along with loading of few other commodities that increased by a good margin in comparison to corresponding period of the previous year. During the month, timber loading increased by 100% and loading of ballast increased by 76.4%.