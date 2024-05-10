‘Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom to support separatism’

New Delhi: By allowing political space to Khalistani separatist elements, the Canadian government is sending a message that its vote bank is “more powerful” than its rule of law, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said.



Jaishankar said India respects and practices freedom of speech, but that does not equate with freedom to threaten foreign diplomats, extend support to separatism or allow political space to elements advocating violence. The external affairs minister also wondered how people with dubious backgrounds are being allowed to enter and live in Canada, referring to Khalistani supporters among the Sikh migrants from Punjab.

“In any rules-based society, you would imagine that you would check people’s background, how they came, what passport they carried etc,” he said. “If you have people whose presence there is itself on very dubious documents, what does it say about you? It actually says that your vote bank is more powerful than your rule of law,” the minister said.

The Indian diaspora in Canada is about 1.8 million strong and there are another one million Non Resident Indians residing in the country. The Indian diaspora, mostly of Sikh ethnicity, is considered an influential bloc in Canada’s politics. Ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”. India has been maintaining that the main issue has been that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistani elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.

“It is not so much a question of running out of options. What we have seen to our regret has been the direction of Canadian politics where separatists and extremist forces, many of whom openly advocate violence, have been given political space in that country,” Jaishankar said.

“And there are people in positions of prominence today in Canadian politics who actually espouse that kind of separatism and extremism,” he said.

His remarks came in response to a question on how India plans to deal with challenges emanating from Canada and whether the options for New Delhi are running out.“We cannot for good relations overlook that,” he said. Jaishankar said Canada’s response to India’s concerns has been that it has freedom of speech.Jaishankar said Canada’s response to India’s concerns has been that it has freedom of speech. And freedom of speech does not mean this kind of space which is also given to people of various dubious backgrounds -- people associated with organised crime and so on,” he added.