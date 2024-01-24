Freedom of Press is indispensable to democracy: Cal HC

Kolkata: While granting anticipatory bail to a journalist, the Division Bench of Calcutta High Court recently observed that freedom of press is “indispensable” to democracy and can be maintained by “ring fencing” the press from intimidation.



The observation was made by Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi with regards to an application for anticipatory bail made by a journalist in connection with a case filed with Arambagh Police Station on December 15 last year.

“Freedom of press is indispensable to democracy. Freedom of press can be maintained by ring fencing the press from intimidation. A journalist is part of the press. His freedom to execute his journalistic endeavours needs to be protected,” the Division Bench observed.

The advocate for the journalist submitted that he had taken video of illegal sand mining, after which police complaints were filed against him, “falsely implicating him.”

While referring to the case diary, the advocate appearing for the state argued that the journalist is guilty of extortion of money from different persons in the locality.