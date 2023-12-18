Freedom from slave mentality: PM at Swarved Mahamandir inauguration

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the world’s largest meditation centre, Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi. At the inauguration, he declared a triumph over the shackles of a slave mentality and emphasised the nation’s pride in its rich heritage.



Reflecting on India’s history, Modi remarked: “In the era of slavery, efforts were made to weaken India by targeting our cultural symbols. Post-Independence, rebuilding these symbols became imperative.”

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi outlined his commitment to elevate India to the rank of the world’s third-largest economy in his third term in an address during a program at Barki Gram Sabha of Sewapuri block.

Presenting projects exceeding Rs 19,000 crores to Varanasi and Purvanchal, the Prime Minister stressed the interconnected development of Kashi, Uttar Pradesh, and the nation.

The unveiled projects spanned various sectors, including drinking water supply, critical care units, roads, electricity, Ganga ghats, railways, airport, and solar energy. Additionally, four trains, including the second Vande Bharata train from Varanasi to New Delhi, were flagged off, marking a significant step in the region’s infrastructure development.

Prime Minister Modi, reiterating his commitment to the welfare of farmers, women, youth, and the poor, declared that these groups were the only castes for him. “India’s progress hinged on the comprehensive well-being of these sections of society,” he said.

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi engaged with the audience in Bhojpuri, expressing his admiration for the record-breaking footfall in Kashi during this year’s Dev Diwali. He introduced the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra as a “mobile university” for those in public life.

Highlighting the yatra’s success, he asserted: “Now, it is our endeavour that no poor and eligible person is deprived of the benefits of the government’s welfare schemes.”

Addressing the residents of Kashi, Modi stated: “The double engine government is continuously working to increase the income of Kashi.” He queried the public in Bhojpuri about the rise in tourist numbers, emphasising the city’s cultural and culinary delights.