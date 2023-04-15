Free tablets given by Haryana govt a boon: Students tell CM Khattar

Chandigarh: In a digital interaction on Saturday, students shared with the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar that free tablets given by government are a boon for them and helped them prepare for competitive exams.



It also came to light during the interaction that the government is aiming to ensure that atleast 60 per cent students and teachers use tablets by the end of May 2023.

Under the e-adhigam scheme, launched with the objective of promoting digital education and providing online education to the children belonging to poor and needy families, so far, 5.5 lakh students have been provided such tablets. Along with this, free 2GB internet data is also being given per day.

The state government made an ambitious scheme with Rs 1,000 crore and this is a first-of-its-kind scheme in entire India, said Khattar while interacting with the children and their parents who have received smart tablets under the e-adhigam scheme through audio conferencing held here Saturday.

Khattar said that the e-adhigam scheme launched with the objective of promoting digital education and providing online education to the children belonging to poor and needy families is proving to be a boon for them.

Praising the chief minister for providing free tablets to the students, the students said that it is only because of the e-adhigam scheme launched by the present government that even they have got smart tablets and were saved from suffering academic loss during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also encouraged students to dream big and achieve their goals. Manohar Lal Khattar said that IT has been used in the field of education for a long time, but this digital platform had become the need of every student during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that this was the time when schools and colleges were closed but at the same time, it was also pivotal to impart education to the students. The pandemic made us realise the need to ensure the availability of digital devices to the students so that no one suffers any academic loss. It was then that we decided to provide tablets to the students and on May 5, 2022, tablets were distributed to the students while inaugurating the e-adhigam scheme from Rohtak.

He requested all the students to make maximum use of these smart tablets, so as to remain academically updated.