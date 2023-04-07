Free supplement for those who get precautionary Covid dose: Hry Health min

Chandigarh: Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said that people in the state who have got precautionary doses under the vaccination program to prevent Covid infection, will be given free supplements so that the citizens of the state can be protected from Covid infection. Apart from this, he directed the officers of the health department that all the health workers should be given precautionary doses as soon as possible.



Vij said this in a meeting organised with Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya through video conferencing here on Friday.

He said that all health workers in the state will be given a precautionary dose as soon as possible and it has been made mandatory for all these workers to get this done within 7 days after receiving the vaccine. He said that directions have been given to the officials to vaccinate people with Co-morbid and elderly people so that these people can be protected from Covid infection.

Apart from this, 103 per cent first dose of Covid vaccination has been administered, and 86 per cent second dose has been administered in the state but along with motivating people to administer a 100 per cent third dose i.e. precautionary dose, they should be given supplement. He said that apart from organising health camps from time to time, wide publicity should also be done to administer the precautionary dose.

Suggesting to the Union Minister, he said that if the rates of the vaccine are fixed, then the state government will be able to vaccinate the people by purchasing the vaccine from its own funds.