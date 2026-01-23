Free healthcare for all: Scheme launched in Punjab

NEW DELHI / PUNJAB: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fulfils its promise of free healthcare in Punjab as National convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launch the ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ (MMSY) in Mohali, extending free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh to every family in the state.



With the scheme now in force, even the most expensive private hospitals previously accessible only to the wealthy are opened to the poor, marking a decisive shift in public welfare delivery.

Punjab, under the AAP government, now becomes the first state in the country to guarantee free healthcare, free education, free electricity, and free bus travel for women, while Arvind Kejriwal asserts that power-hungry Opposition parties remain consumed by internal battles, and that only the AAP can secure a safe future for Punjab. On this occasion, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and CM Mann handed over ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ cards to some of the eligible beneficiaries.

During the launch of the scheme, Kejriwal said that today is not just a big and historic day for Punjab, but for the entire country.

“The work that is going to be done in Punjab today should perhaps have been done back in 1950. All those who fought for Independence did not struggle so that one day the British would leave and our own governments would be formed, only for those governments to do nothing for the people,” he said.

The AAP supremo said that over the past 75 years, many governments came and went, but none of them truly cared for the people. Big promises were made, but the public was neglected. He said there was a time when Punjab was plagued by severe terrorism, and then came a phase when drugs were rampant. “But everything has its time. The phase that Punjab has been going through for the past four years will be written in golden letters in the history of Punjab and the country,” he added.

Referring to the promises made during elections, Arvind Kejriwal said that when he and CM Bhagwant Mann went campaigning, they used to give guarantees. At that time, they spoke of “Kejriwal’s Guarantees,” one of which was a health guarantee, that free and quality healthcare would be provided for every person and every citizen of Punjab. “People did not believe it back then,” he said.