Fraudsters breeding under RSS ecosystem, says Pawan Khera

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre, the Congress on Saturday alleged that a whole pack of fraudsters and imposters are thriving and breeding under the Sangh Parivar ecosystem by claiming to be either in PMO or close to Home Minister Amit Shah and other top brass of BJP.

While addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera raised questions over “association” of a bunch of conmen with the government as most of the fraudsters have been arrested for using the names of BJP leaders to commit the crime.

Asking a set of questions to the government, the Congress leader said: “Isn’t there a set pattern to this thuggery? Isn’t it just a coincidence that so many of these frauds and blackmailers call themselves ‘PMO officials’ or ‘Amit Shah’s relative’ or JP Nadda’s secretary?”

“Why all of them part of the same RSS-BJP-Sangh Parivar ecosystem? Is that the common thread which binds them together in such crimes,” Khera asked. However, Khera further quipped that if they (fraudsters) are not related to these VVIPs, then why are they continuously repeating these offences and never been punished?

“How can the PMO allow these thugs to use the office of the Prime Minister and tarnish it? Why is it that they just became part of an obscure news report, and no follow-up action is taken by the agencies,” Khera asked. Naming a few conmen, he said: “Kiran Patel from Gujarat was arrested for roaming around the sensitive border state of Jammu & Kashmir in VVIP protocol for five months with fake documents and IDs of PMO.”

Similarly, Sanjay Rai Sherpuria, who is accused of looting Rs 350 crore, had welcomed Modi ji on the stage in multiple RSS related prorammes and got his book unveiled by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Khera said. Khera also named Neeraj Singh Rathod, who belongs to Morbi in Gujarat, Yash Ameen aka Viraj Shah, who proclaimed himself as the nephew of Amit Shah, Brajesh Rattan, Ankit Kumar Singh, Vasudev Nivtuti Tayde and Satyendra

Prakash Chaturvedi.