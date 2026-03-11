‘Framing rules for transition from MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G’

New Delhi: The Rural Development Ministry is framing rules for the transition of the rural employment guarantee scheme from the UPA-era MGNREGA to VB-GRAM G which is set to replace it, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.



In a written question in the Rajya Sabha, the Rural Development Ministry was asked about the details of roadmap prepared for transitioning from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

“The Ministry is in the process of framing detailed rules relating to the transitional provisions to facilitate a smooth and orderly transition from MGNREGA to the VB-G RAM G framework,” Minister of State (MoS) for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said in a written reply.

“The transitional provisions have been incorporated to ensure that workers who are currently receiving wage employment under MGNREGS continue to receive guaranteed wage employment under the VB-G RAM G Act without disruption,” he said.

The MoS said Section 37 of the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 deals with transitional provisions covering works, liabilities, assets, records, funds, obligations etc. arising under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Section 37 of the Act deals with repeal, savings and transitional provisions.

In response to another written question, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said wide consultations were held with all important stakeholders under MGNREGA, like the states, workers, functionaries, civil society organisations and experts to strengthen the implementation of the scheme, resulting in notable improvements in participation, transparency and digital governance. However, deeper structural issues persisted, he said.