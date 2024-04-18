FRA implementation stalled due to state govt’s failure, claims Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday claimed that implementation of the Forest Rights Act has been stalled through a combination of state governments failing to implement it and the BJP-led Centre’s legislation to “dilute it”, as the party promised that if it is voted to power a national mission will be focused on implementing the Act across India.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that among the transformative ‘Paanch NYAY Pachees Guarantee’ of the party, one of the most important for tribal brothers and sisters is the guarantee on the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

A historic legislation passed by the UPA in December 2006, the FRA empowers forest-dwelling communities to manage their forests - as they have for generations - and harvest forest produce for economic benefit, the former environment minister said on a post on X.

Ramesh said that till today, in just three states, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, there is over one lakh sq km of eligible forest land that is not yet under FRA.Out of 45 lakh claims submitted, only 23 lakh ‘pattas’ have been distributed, he pointed out. Ramesh said the Congress has promised that within one year, all pending FRA claims will be resolved.