Fourth of PG students in pvt medical colleges not receiving stipend: NMC

NEW DELHI: A fourth of postgraduate students in private medical colleges have said that they are not receiving stipends, according to a survey by the National Medical Commission.



Around half the students responded that the stipend being paid is not equal to government medical colleges in their states, according to the survey’s findings, shared by the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday.

The commission conducted an online survey via Google Forms on the issue of stipends to undergraduate interns and postgraduate medical students in self-financed/private medical colleges.

The survey received 10,178 responses from postgraduate medical students. Of these, 7,901 responses were from postgraduate students in 213 private medical colleges of 19 states and two Union Territories.

The balance responses were either from students of government medical colleges or Diplomate of National Board (DNB) hospitals and some duplicate responses, an NMC advisory on the payment of stipends to postgraduate medical students said.

Analysis of the 7,901 responses showed that 2,110 postgraduate students of various private medical colleges are not receiving stipend.

Besides, 4,288 students responded that the stipend being paid is not equal to that in government medical colleges in their states. Another 1,228 students said the stipend being given by their colleges/institutes are taken back by management. According to Regulation 13 of Postgraduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2000, amdeded from time to time, “The postgraduate students of the institutions which are located in various states/Union Territories shall be paid remuneration at par with the remuneration being paid to the postgraduate students of state government medical institutions/central government medical institutions, in the state/Union Territory in which the institution is located.”

According to the NMC advisory accompanying the survey results, “All the self-financed/private medical colleges are directed to implement the above mentioned Regulation 13 of the PGMER, 2000. All the self-financed/private medical colleges are warned that the NMC will take strict action for non-compliance of the provisions of the regulations of PGMER, 2000, if any complaint is received in future.”