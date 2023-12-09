Fourth Lok Adalat of year resolves 1.17 crore cases

New delhi: In the year’s fourth National Lok Adalat, 1.17 crore cases — including more than 11.98 lakh pending ones -- have been resolved, saving time, money and resources for litigants and the judicial system.



The National Lok Adalat was organised by the legal service authorities under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in 34 states and Union Territories. NALSA Executive Chairman Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said swift resolution of cases at Lok Adalats will alleviate the immense pressure on the court system, allowing judges to dedicate their valuable time and resources to more complex and urgent issues.