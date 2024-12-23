Four ZPM members of CADC join BJP

Aizawl: Four Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in South Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district have joined the BJP, a senior saffron party leader

said on Monday.

Mizoram BJP president Vanlalhmuaka said three ZPM members joined the BJP on Saturday and one on Monday raising the party’s tally in the 20-member CADC from 9 to 13. Eleven seats are required to form the board or an executive body in the CADC created under the sixth schedule of the country’s constitution in 1972 for Chakmas in Mizoram.