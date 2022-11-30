Four years of Bhupesh Baghel govt

Raipur: The Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress Government in Chhattisgarh will be completing its four years in December. Since returning to power in 2018 with a landslide victory, it has checked several key boxes in its agenda–be it farm loan wavier, paddy procurement at support price, New Industrial Policy, school educational reform, rural development or NYAY Yojana. The state government has worked towards the welfare of all sections of society and put money in people's pockets.



Farmer's welfare and rural development are among the top priorities of the government and as a result of the state government's visionary policies, the agriculture sector of Chhattisgarh is in a better condition. The government launched the first-of-its-kind scheme in the country 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the year 2020 under which organic manure is manufactured by purchasing cow dung at Rs 2 per kg. Apart from purchasing cow dung, the government is now also procuring 'gau-mutra' (cow urine) which is being used to make organic liquid fertilizers and pesticides. Thousands of women across the state are getting employment with the commencement of this scheme, which has also given a boost to organic farming in the state.

'Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana' is bringing prosperity to the lives of farmers as they are getting fair prices for their produce.

The implementation of the Narva-Garva-Ghurva-Bari (NGGB) programme under the 'Suraji Gaon Yojana' has facilitated the revival of traditional components of the rural economy. Works are being done for increasing land productivity and ensuring the availability of an adequate amount of water to farmers for agricultural purposes. The schemes have also led to a reduction in agriculture costs in the state. Besides, 'Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Bhoomiheen Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana' has also been started to provide annual financial assistance of Rs 7,000 to landless agro-labourer families across the state.

Notably, the state has worked on the empowerment of tribals and safeguarding their rights on 'Jal-Jungle-Zameen' (water, forest, land). The tribals are getting rights to forestland with the effective implementation of the Forest Rights Act. The support price of forest produce has also been increased to boost the income of the forest produce collectors. The remuneration rate for tendupatta collection has been increased from Rs 2500 per standard bag to Rs 4000 per standard bag now.

Similarly, the number of minor forests produce purchased by the state government on support price has been increased from 07 to 65 now. This has brought prosperity to the forest dwellers and tribals.