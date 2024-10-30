Four wild elephants found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Umaria (MP): Four wild elephants were found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Tuesday, a forest department official said. The official, however, did not elaborate on the cause of the death of these elephants. Four other pachyderms, part of the same herd, were found ill during routine patrolling and they were being treated, said deputy director of BTR Prakash Kumar Verma. He said the four wild tuskers were found dead in Salkhania and Bakeli areas under the Khitoli range of the reserve, a popular tourist attraction, during routine patrolling by forest guards. They were part of a herd of 13 elephants, Verma informed. The deputy director said BTR teams were monitoring the movement of the elephants which were part of the herd. The official said the actual cause of the death will be known only after post-mortem examination of the carcasses.