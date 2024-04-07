Four persons arrested in Darjeeling town with arms and ammunition

Darjeeling: The Darjeeling Police has arrested four persons, including a woman, for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.



Two improvised pistols loaded with magazines containing 6 bullets each were seized from them.

Arrested under the Arms Act, they were produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Darjeeling and remanded to judicial custody.

“On Saturday morning, the police got a tip-off that four persons, including a woman, were moving around the Pound Road, below Chowk Bazar, the main market square, carrying bags.

There was source information that they were trying to deal with arms and ammunition.

Accordingly, a police team arrived at Pound Road and detained the four. On search, the arms and ammunition were seized from their possession. They could not produce any legal documents for the same. The four were then arrested under Sections 25 (1) (a) and 27 of the Arms Act,” stated Pankaj Prasad, Assistant Public Prosecutor.

The four include Gaurav Ghimirey (30) and Manju Ghimirey (50), both hailing from the Gaddikhan area of Darjeeling along with 26-year-old Naushad Ali and 25-year-old Riyaz Ahmed alias Panna, both of Daroga Bazar, Darjeeling. “The four were produced at the CJM Court on Saturday with a prayer of 10 days of police remand for further investigation.

The police wanted to investigate the source of the arms and ammunition as well as others involved in the racket.

As the Case Diary was not prepared, the four were sent to judicial custody with their bail prayer being rejected,” stated the APP.

The next date of hearing has been fixed on April 19.

With polls round the corner, police have beefed up security in the Hills. Route marches and naka checks (surprise checks) are being conducted. Police are keeping a lookout and tabs on all entry exit points of the town along with hotels and lodges also.