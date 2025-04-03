Four of family killed in bus-car collision in Karnataka

Mandya (Karnataka): Four members of a family were killed in a road accident involving their car and a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) luxury bus on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near here on Thursday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 11.45 am at the highway exit near Tubinakere.

"The car in which the four were travelling, possibly while trying to exit the highway, seems to have come to a sudden stop. At this moment, a KSRTC Airavat bus approaching from behind collided with the car," Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said.

He added, "One person died on the spot, two succumbed on the way to the hospital, and another passed away at the hospital. It appears that the accident was caused by the car driver applying a sudden brake. We are calling in an expert team for further investigation."

Highway engineers will also be consulted to assess whether any improvements or modifications are needed to ensure a smoother transition from the expressway to the service road at this exit, the SP added.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Southern Range, Boralingaiah, said the deceased were residents of Bengaluru’s JP Nagar and were traveling toward Piriyapatna.

"The impact of the bus hitting the car was so severe that the vehicle was dragged several meters. A detailed investigation is underway. Additionally, the police, in consultation with highway authorities, will take corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future," he said.