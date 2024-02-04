Four of family among seven killed in separate road accidents in J&K

Jammu: Seven persons, including four members of a family, were killed in three separate road accidents in Udhampur, Jammu and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.



A couple and their two daughters were killed and another one was injured after their car was hit by a truck in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said. The family from Jammu was on its way to Kashmir. The accident took place at Salore near Tikri along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shortly after midnight and the rescuers had a tough time to retrieve the bodies from the badly crushed vehicle, they added.

They said a rashly driven truck hit the car which then collided with another truck, resulting in on-the-spot deaths of Nitin Dogra (37), his wife Rittu (32) and daughters Khushi (17) and Vani (11). Another daughter, Brinda (15), suffered critical injuries.

Police have registered a case and a hunt has been launched to arrest the erring driver who fled the scene after the accident, the officials said.Two persons Aijaz Ahmad (32) and Mohd Asif (26) were killed when their car skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in snow-bound Bathoie in Mahore area of the Reasi district, they said, adding that bodies of both the deceased were retrieved and handed over to their families.

In another incident, an unidentified truck driver was killed when his vehicle loaded with bovine animals fell down from a bridge near Manwal in Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu around 5 am, officials said.Over a dozen bovine animals also died in the accident, they said, adding that truck was plying from Jandrah towards Manwal and fell down from the bridge.