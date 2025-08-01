Four new rail projects will boost next-generation infra: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the four major rail projects approved by the Union Cabinet will boost efforts to provide next-generation infrastructure. These projects worth over Rs 11,000 will benefit people of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, and Jharkhand, he said on X. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, approved four projects of the railway ministry worth approximately Rs 11,169 crore, an official release said on Thursday. The government said these four projects covering 13 districts across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 574 km.

The Cabinet also raised budgetary outlay for the flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana by Rs 1,920 crore to Rs 6,520 crore to boost the food processing sector. The enhanced funds, to be provided this fiscal, will be utilised for 50 multi-product food irradiation units and 100 food testing labs.