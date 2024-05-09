Four more detained in connection with kidnapping of woman in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team formed to probe the alleged sexual abuse cases against Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna has detained four more people in connection with kidnapping a woman, sources in the SIT said on Thursday. The SIT has already arrested Prajwal’s father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna who is under judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.

The 66-year-old Revanna is the son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

The four people were picked up to find out their role in the case, police said.

Revanna’s aide Sathish Babanna was also arrested and is in police custody. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday had said that a third person had been arrested, but declined to divulge their identity citing investigation procedures.

Revanna and Babanna were arrested first for allegedly kidnapping a woman, a mother of three, from her house and keeping her under illegal detention, police sources said.

The woman has been rescued, the sources added.

Police took the action against the 20-year-old son of the victim woman who charged that his mother had figured in the huge cache of explicit videos leaked recently of women who were allegedly raped and molested by Prajwal.

All the four are from Krishnaraja nagara in Mysuru.