Four killed in mud wall collapse in UP’s Kasganj

Kasganj/Agra: Three women and a 10-year-old girl died after a mound of mud fell on them Tuesday morning in Mohanpura area in Kasganj district, the police said.

The incident occurred around 7 am when they were collecting mud from a ditch dug for the construction of a bridge between Rampur and Kataur village.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Bharti confirmed the deaths.“Nine people had gone to dig mud for some function in their house and got down a 10 ft-deep ditch whose wall crashed on them. The ditch was dug for the construction of a bridge,” he said.

“Five people are undergoing treatment,” he added.

The deceased were identified as Ram Beti, 29, Prema Devi, 36, Saraswati, 27, and Pinky, 10, all of them natives of Rampur village.