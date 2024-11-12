MillenniumPost
Four killed in mud wall collapse in UP’s Kasganj

BY Agencies12 Nov 2024 6:25 PM GMT

Kasganj/Agra: Three women and a 10-year-old girl died after a mound of mud fell on them Tuesday morning in Mohanpura area in Kasganj district, the police said.

The incident occurred around 7 am when they were collecting mud from a ditch dug for the construction of a bridge between Rampur and Kataur village.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rakesh Bharti confirmed the deaths.“Nine people had gone to dig mud for some function in their house and got down a 10 ft-deep ditch whose wall crashed on them. The ditch was dug for the construction of a bridge,” he said.

“Five people are undergoing treatment,” he added.

The deceased were identified as Ram Beti, 29, Prema Devi, 36, Saraswati, 27, and Pinky, 10, all of them natives of Rampur village.

Agencies

Agencies


