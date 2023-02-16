Four infants die of ‘cold’ at children’s home in Lucknow

Lucknow: The Superintendent of a government-run children’s home here was suspended after the death of four infants in the last five days, allegedly due to cold, officials said on Thursday.



A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the deaths and Kinshuk Tripathi, the superintendent of the home, issued a show-cause notice, District Probation Officer Vikash Singh said.

Four infants reportedly died of cold between February 10-14 at the children’s home located on Prag Narayan road.

Women and Child Development minister Baby Rani Maurya disputed the allegation as “totally false.”

Maurya said that the infants were underweight and suffering from fever as well as Thalassemia and were undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The district administration has also rejected the media reports which attributed the deaths to cold. It said the exact reason for the deaths could only be ascertained after the probe report.