Four held for stealing ship engine parts worth Rs 93 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have arrested four persons for allegedly stealing cargo ship engine parts valued at over Rs 93 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

Components worth about Rs 74 lakh have been recovered from the accused, the Turbhe police said in a release.

One Vasudev Dattatreya Prabhu had approached the police on May 27, complaining that some persons had broken into his company’s warehouse on May 25 and stolen parts of a turbo engine of a cargo ship.

After analysing technical aspects and footage from about 40 CCTV cameras in the surrounding area, the police took four persons into custody from Indiranagar, Turbhe MIDC, on May 28 and recovered a chunk of the stolen parts, the release added.