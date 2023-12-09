Four from same family among five killed in Karnataka road accident

Sirsi, (Karnataka): Five persons were killed after the car they were travelling



in collided with a state-owned bus at Bandal village

in Sirsi Taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Friday, police said.

Four of them died on the spot while the other succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital where he was rushed for treatment, a senior police officer said.

The victims hailed from the coastal town of Mangaluru. Four of them belonged to the same family, while the fifth was their friend.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus was en route from Hubballi in north Karnataka to Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district.

“Prima facie, it appears that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was over-speeding. The car was badly damaged and the windshield of the bus also broke due to the impact of the accident. Some of those travelling in the bus also sustained minor injuries,” the police officer said.

A case has been registered and the bus driver arrested, police said.