Four dead, 5 injured on way back from a marriage in road mishap

Darjeeling: Four persons died and five others were injured in an accident while returning from a marriage party.

At around midnight on Friday, a Bolero vehicle returning from a marriage party in Banarhat skidded off the road at Rungdung, Mongpong. Four persons died in the accident.

The deceased include Sahil Shiekh (23 years) of Pradhannagar, Siliguri who was the driver of the vehicle; Tilak Mondal (34 years) of South 24-Parganas, 57-year-old Shukla Kundu of Milan More, Siliguri and 38-year-old Sushanta Joydhar of Kalyani. Five others were injured in the accident. “Police rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped passengers,” stated Aparajita Rai, Superintendent of Police, Kalimpong.

Two had died on the spot. Two were rushed to the Odlabari Hospital where they were declared dead.

Others were taken to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Prima facie, the cause of the accident could be over-speeding as the vehicle had gone over the concrete parapet. The newlywed couple was also in the vehicle. They were released after being administered primary medical aid.