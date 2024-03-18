Four coaches of Sabarmati-Agra train derail at Ajmer

Ajmer: Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station on Monday morning, officials said.

“The incident took place when the train crossed Ajmer station and it was about to reach Madar station. The reason for the derailment is not known yet”, said Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway zone.

“No injury or casualty has been reported. The train movement in the up/down direction towards the Delhi side has already started. We are about to start the services in the Uttar Pradesh direction too,” he added.

The NWR has set up a helpdesk at the Ajmer station with a helpline number for the relatives of the passengers travelling on the train, the official said. “Six trains have been cancelled and two trains have been diverted to other routes,” Kiran said.