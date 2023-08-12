Four arrested over religious conversion bid in UP

Bahraich: Four people, including a man and his daughter, were arrested in a village near the Indo-Nepal border here for allegedly luring Hindus to convert to Christianity, police said on Friday.



The arrests were made during a raid in Harkhapur village under the Murtiha police station area on Thursday, they said.

Information was received on Thursday that some people were planning to convert Hindus to Christianity by offering them money, Superintendent of Police said.

Based on information, Harkhapur village was raided and four people were arrested, he said.