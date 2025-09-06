Foundation stone laid for metro line connecting 27 stations in Gurugram

Gurugram: Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday participated in the foundation laying ceremony of a new metro line connecting 27 stations in Gurugram.

Addressing an event after the ‘bhoomi pujan’, Khattar said the 28.5 km-long metro corridor from Millennium City Centre via Cyber City up to Dwarka Expressway will cost around Rs 5,500 crore. The stations are planned at Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Palam Vihar, among others and the project will be completed in four years. The metro line will give Gurugram a distinct identity, said Khattar, a former chief minister of Haryana.

He also said metro extension plans -- Rejangla Chowk to Dwarka Sector-21, Sector-56 to Pachgaon -- and the Namo Metro Corridor between Delhi-Karnal, Delhi-Neemrana, and Gurugram-Noida via Faridabad will improve connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi and the entire National Capital Region. Once completed, India will emerge as the world’s number one country in metro service, Khattar added.

The event was presided over by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and Khattar was the chief guest. Haryana Industries and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh, Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary also attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, CM Saini said: “This metro service will benefit every citizen by reducing traffic congestion, saving travel time, decreasing pollution, and creating new employment opportunities.”

The CM said Gurugram has become one of India’s most important economic centres, housing major IT, BPO, startups, and automobile

companies.