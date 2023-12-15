Foundation stone for Ayodhya mosque likely to be laid next year

Mumbai: The foundation stone of the Masjid Mohammad bin Abdullah in Ayodhya is likely to be laid next year, and saints, pirs and clerics will be invited for the ceremony, people associated with the project said on Friday.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) has been tasked with the construction of this mosque. Haji Arfat Shaikh, chairman of the Ayodhya mosque development committee, said when the mosque is ready in the next five to six years, top clerics of all countries will be invited, including Imam-e-Haram, who leads the namaz at the Mecca masjid.

Shaikh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former ex-minority commission chairman of Maharashtra, said the mosque will be “more beautiful” than the iconic Taj

“We will invite saints and pirs from across the country for laying the foundation stone which is likely to happen early next year,” Shaikh said.

Named after the Prophet, Masjid Mohammad Bin Abdullah will be built in place of Babri Masjid but at a different spot in Dhannipur, 25km from Ayodhya.