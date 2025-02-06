Foundation laid for North India’s first Green Hydrogen plant in Himachal

Shimla: In a big to switch over to green energy, free from carbon emissions, Himachal Pradesh took the first move to set up North India’s first Green Hydrogen plant at Dabhota in Nalagarh in the state’s industrial belt of Baddi-Brotiwala and Nalagarh, bordering Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone for a 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant, an initiative that would go a long way in Himachal Pradesh’s effort to become India’s first green state by March 31, 2026.

This pioneering project will be developed by Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) in collaboration with Oil India Limited at a cost of Rs. 9.04 crore.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure its completion within a year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister admitted that in the state, which has a vast hydro-power potential of 27,000 MW, the Dabhota Green Hydrogen Plant marks a major milestone in the state’s renewable energy journey.

He said: “This initiative is a crucial step in Himachal Pradesh’s efforts to establish itself as a leader in renewable energy and sustainability. The state is already working on adding 150 MW of solar capacity, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions”

The state government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India Limited on April 26, 2023, focusing on the development of solar energy, green hydrogen, geothermal energy, and compressed biogas.

He said that following a detailed assessment, a 4,000-square-metre land parcel in Dabhota was selected for the plant. The plant will utilise power from renewable sources to produce hydrogen through electrolysis, using an alkaline potassium hydroxide solution as an electrolyte. This method significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions and supports a cleaner energy ecosystem, he added.

Sukhu said that with a production capacity of 423 kilograms of green hydrogen per day, the plant will require 13 litres of water per kilogram of hydrogen, sourced from underground reserves via tube wells. The production process will consume approximately 52.01 units of electricity per kilogram of hydrogen.

He also highlighted the state government’s broader focus on green energy, including its progress toward achieving a 500 MW solar energy target.

Green Hydrogen plants are facilities that produce hydrogen gas through the process of electrolysis, utilising renewable energy sources such as solar, wind or hydroelectric power.