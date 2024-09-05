Fouja Wins Big at 70th National Film Awards: A Tribute to the Indian Army

NEW DELHI: The 70th National Film Awards ceremony, held at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, celebrated the best in Indian cinema, with the film Fouja emerging as one of the major winners. The awards were announced by the chairpersons of the three juries: Rahul Rawail for the Feature Film Jury, Nila Madhab Panda for the Non-Feature Film Jury, and Gangadhar Mudalair for the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.



Fouja, directed by debutant Pramod Kumar Punhana, was released on June 1, 2023, and has since captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike. The film stars Pawan Malhotra, Jogi Mallang, Hariom Kaushik, and Karthik Dammu in lead roles, telling the story of an average Indian family with a proud tradition of serving in the Indian Army for generations. Karthik Dammu, who plays the central character, delivered a powerful performance that resonated deeply with viewers, anchoring the film’s emotional core.

Karthik Dammu, a lead debutant actor in Fouja, expressed his joy and pride at the recognition the film received. "I am deeply honoured and humbled by the recognition our film has received with these three national awards. It’s a heartfelt hat-trick! Portraying the life and sacrifices of the brave men and women of the Indian Army was both a privilege and a responsibility that I hold close to my heart. This film is more than just a project; it’s a tribute to the courage, dedication, and unwavering spirit of our soldiers who stand guard at the frontlines, often at great personal cost," said Karthik.

Pawan Malhotra, a veteran actor known for his work in Hindi, Punjabi, and Telugu cinema, plays the role of Karthik’s father in the film. Malhotra has previously been recognised with several awards, including a Filmfare OTT Award and a Filmfare South Award, and his portrayal in Fouja further cements his legacy as one of Indian cinema's finest actors.

The film’s uniqueness lies in its setting and narrative, being the first of its kind to portray the life of a soldier (Jawaan) set in the hinterlands of Haryana—a state known for its significant contributions to the Indian armed forces. Fouja is the first film from Haryana to receive such honours, celebrating the stories of countless soldiers from the state, many of whom have made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

Karthik reflected on the journey of bringing these stories to life on the big screen. "Bringing their stories to the screen was a journey that was both challenging and inspiring. Every scene was a reminder of the real heroes who live these realities every day. I am grateful to have been part of a team that shared this vision and worked tirelessly to honour the legacy of our armed forces."

Fouja received three prestigious National Awards for Best Supporting Actor, Best Debutant Director, and Best Lyrics, underscoring the film’s impact and the importance of its message. The film is a salute to the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army and stands as a testament to the power of storytelling in honouring the lives and sacrifices of India’s soldiers.