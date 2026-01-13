Former VP Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after fainting twice

New Delhi: Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday after he fell unconscious twice on January 10, officials said.

Dhankhar, 74, will undergo an MRI, the officials said.

On January 10, he had "two bouts of unconsciousness" when he went to the washroom, they said.

"Today, he had gone to AIIMS for a check up when the doctors insisted that he should get admitted for tests," an official said.

Dhankhar had blacked out on multiple occasions in the past, including in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala and the national capital while attending public events as the vice president, he said.

Dhankhar had quit as the vice president on July 21 citing health grounds.