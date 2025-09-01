Former vice-prez Dhankhar shifts to private farmhouse in south Delhi

New Delhi: Former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar has shifted from his official residence to a private farmhouse in the Chhatarpur area of south Delhi, six weeks after he resigned from his post, according to officials. The farmhouse in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur belongs to INLD leader Abhay Chautala. An official told that Dhankhar will stay in the private farmhouse as an interim arrangement till the time he is allocated a Type-VIII official residence, which he is entitled to as a former vice-president.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon session, citing health reasons, and has stayed away from public eye since then. He has been staying at the Vice-President's Enclave near Parliament House till now. Sources close to Dhankhar said he was spending time with his family, playing table tennis and practising yoga. an election to pick his successor is scheduled to take place on September 9. In the vice-presidential election, NDA pick C P Radhakrishnan, the governor of Maharashtra, is pitted against opposition nominee B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge. Dhankhar's term as the vice-president was to end on August 10, 2027.