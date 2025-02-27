Former UK Finance minister meets Union minister ML Khattar

Chandigarh: Former Finance and Home Minister of the United Kingdom (UK) Sajid Javid met Union Minister of Energy, Housing and Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Khattar welcomed Javid and discussed cementing ties between the two countries to ensure healthy relations. Javid shared that the UK was keen on investing in India. The Union minister said that to develop India, foreign investment is continuously increasing. In this regard, the 12th Regional-3R and Circular Economy Forum of Asia and Pacific region is being organised in Jaipur from March 3 to 5.

As many as 25 member countries of the United Nations and 500 delegates will participate in the forum, being jointly organised by the Ministry of Urban Housing, the United Nations Center for Regional Development and the Government of Japan.

Khattar said that the forum will conclude with the adoption of the 'Jaipur Declaration' to enable the transition to a resource-efficient, circular economy in Asia-Pacific countries and will be handed over to the next host country. The Jaipur Declaration (2025-34) builds on the Hanoi Declaration (2013-23) and aims to provide a framework for participating countries to develop 3R and circular economy policies and programmes, enabling the transition from a linear 'take-make-dispose' economy to a circular economy.

Focused on the Asia-Pacific region, the forum aims to guide member countries in shaping policies and actions on the 3Rs and circular economy in the coming years.