Former R&AW chief AS Dulat joins yatra

New Delhi: Former Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) secretary Amarjit Singh Dulat joined Bharat Jodo Yatra as the Rahul Gandhi-led nationwide march resumed on Tuesday after a 9-day break and entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi.



Dulat is the latest eminent personality to join the yatra, which was started from Kanyakumari on September 7.

In a picture shared by INC TV, the grand old party's official media platform, the former spymaster is seen holding hands of the former Congress president, who was once again dressed in just a white t-shirt, as he has throughout this winter season.

Earlier, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joined Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan in December last year. Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan also participated in the march in Delhi on December 24.

Other celebrities who walked alongside Rahul Gandhi include Bollywood actors Pooja Bhatt and Swara Bhaskar.

Dulat, meanwhile, headed R&AW from 1999 to 2000. He also served as a special director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and has, in recent years, authored various books.