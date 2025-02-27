Former NASA astronaut interacts with PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya students in Delhi

New Delhi: From a movie inspiring him to become an astronaut to the food he ate during his space expeditions -- former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino shared a variety of anecdotes with students at a PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya here on Thursday.

During his interaction with the students, Massimino praised India's Chandrayaan-3 mission, emphasising its significance not just for India but for the global space community, officials of the Ministry of Education (MoE) said.

He highlighted the challenges of landing on the Moon's South Pole and how this achievement could provide key insights into water sources essential for habitation. Additionally, he underscored the importance of international collaboration in future space programmes.

"Massimino shared how a movie based on seven astronauts inspired him to become an astronaut. Engaging with the students, he answered their questions about space exploration and the kind of food they had during their space trips.

"Recounting his personal experiences, he described how he adapted to zero gravity in space and elaborated on their sleeping arrangements, consoles to work, etc.," a senior MoE official said.

Students were also curious about the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in space exploration.

"In response, he explained that AI would streamline the processes, making them more efficient, cost-effective and safe. Concluding his interaction, he advised students on the subjects and skills they should pursue if they aspire to pursue a career in space exploration," the official said.

During the interaction, students asked several questions about the challenges of pursuing a career as an astronaut and the key subjects essential for their preparation.

Massimino emphasised the importance of exploring various fields, including soil sciences and marine biology.

"His practical and insightful answers left the students excited and deeply inspired. They also asked him about the most challenging project he worked on at NASA and whether human habitation on Mars would be possible in the near future.

"He explained that while living on the Moon could become a reality soon, settling on Mars would take longer due to the technological challenges that still need to be overcome," the MoE said.

Massimino is a professor of mechanical engineering at Columbia University and senior advisor for space programmes at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia University. He received a Master of Science degree and did PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.