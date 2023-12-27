Former MLAs, ex-IAS officers & others join Congress in Haryana

CHANDIGARH: Many former MLAs, senior party officials, workers and retired IAS officers left important senior positions in BJP, JJP, INLD, Samajwadi Party to join the Congress in Haryana on Tuesday under the leadership of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state Congress president Udaibhan and MP Deepender Hooda.



Expressing confidence in the policies of Congress and strengthening the fight for change of power in the state, the leaders resolved to fight to bring a pro-people Congress government in the state.

Prominent among those who joined included former MLA and state president of JJP Haryana Legal Cell Suraj Bhan Kajal, former Principal Secretary (Home) of Haryana, retired IAS Vinay Singh Yadav, Balbir Singh (State President, Samajwadi Party), former candidate from Pundri and Pai Legislative Assembly Sajjan Singh Dhull, retired IAS Wazir Singh Goyat, retired GM Haryana Roadways Kuldeep Ahlawat, retired Tahsildar Pyarelal, former district spokesperson of INLD Rewari Totaram, independent candidate from Kosli Assembly seat Vinod Kumari Chauhan, Bhupinder (State Vice President Youth JJP).

Hooda welcomed those joining Congress and assured everyone that those joining the party will be given due respect.

“All of them have come to serve not only Haryana, but the country and for this the Congress has to be strengthened.

The Congress party is going to form the government in 2024. A glimpse of which has been shown by the people of the state in Pundri, Sirsa and Safidon in the last three days,” Hooda said.