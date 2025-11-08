Former Kerala minister Reghuchandrabal passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader M R Reghuchandrabal died at a private hospital here following an illness, party sources said on Saturday. He was 75. Former excise minister Reghuchandrabal, who had entered politics decades ago, served as the president of Kanjiramkulam panchayat for some years since 1980. A two-time MLA, he represented Kovalam and Parassala constituencies in the state Assembly in the years 1980 and 1991. He had served as excise minister in K Karunakaran's government from 1991 to 1995. Amidst his busy political life, the leader had also found time to write poems, compose dramas and stage them, party sources added. Reghuchandrabal is survived by his wife and two children.