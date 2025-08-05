Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Jammu and Kashmir: Satya Pal Malik, the former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 79 following a prolonged illness. He breathed his last around 1 pm at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment. Malik held the position of the final Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir between August 2018 and October 2019—a period marked by the historic abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, which stripped the region of its special status. Coincidentally, his death comes on the sixth anniversary of that landmark move. After his term in Jammu and Kashmir, Malik went on to serve as the Governor of Goa, and later of Meghalaya, a role he held until October 2022.