Former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy joins JD(U)

Patna: Former Jharkhand Minister Saryu Roy has joined the JD(U), party’s national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Sunday.



Jha shared the news on X, noting that Roy, an independent MLA from Jamshedpur East, joined the party in the presence of senior JD(U) leaders and ministers Shrawan Kumar and Ashok Choudhary, who is also the JD(U)’s in-charge for Jharkhand.

This development follows a recent meeting between Roy and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, during which the MLA hinted at a potential alignment with JD(U) ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections later this year.