Former Indian cricketer David Johnson found dead in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Former Indian cricketer David Johnson was found dead outside his apartment here on Thursday, police said.

He allegedly fell from the fourth floor corridor of his apartment, they said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding, no foul play was suspected.

“It is believed that 52-year-old David Jude Johnson fell from his Apartment in Kanaka Sri Layout in Kothanur giving rise to the suspicion of suicide,” a police official said, adding, further investigations are on.

“None of his family members have raised any suspicion. It was a “self fall” and there is no eyewitness to the incident,” a police officer said.