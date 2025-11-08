Former Hry CM Hooda slams EC, says failed to fulfil responsibility

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the Election Commission failed to fulfil its responsibility impartially and the BJP formed the government through vote theft.

He said revelations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have made it clear that the BJP and the EC have jointly disrespected the mandate.

Responding to questions from reporters at his Chandigarh residence, Hooda said the voter list was so flawed that, in addition to the Brazilian model, 223 votes were registered for a single woman at one booth. The photographs of 122,000 voters were fake. “When the media itself investigated after Rahul Gandhi’s revelations, all the allegations were found to be true. Votes were registered for 501 people in a 300-yard house owned by a BJP leader, even though only seven people live there. Showing photographs, Rahul Gandhi explained that some people have registered their votes in both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and they are close to the BJP,” he stated.

Hooda said irregularities detected in the voter list have shaken public confidence in the EC. “Therefore, the Congress party has resolved to protect democracy and will take every possible step to do so,” he said.

He said that after the voting on October 5, 2024, the Election Commission reported a total voter turnout of 61.19 percent in Haryana. “On the 6th, this figure was increased to 65.65 percent, and on the 7th, the figure was revised again to 65.9 percent. Will the Election Commission answer how the vote count was increasing automatically for three consecutive days? How did the counting of votes cast through EVMs take such a long time in this era of fast internet and telecom revolution.”